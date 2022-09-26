The Buffalo Bills are adding injury to insult after Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Christian Benford fractured his hand Sunday and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Benford, who played his college ball at Villanova, saw more playing time than most sixth-round rookies in the first two weeks after several players ahead of the depth chart were sidelined. Now, Benford joins them.

As Benford becomes the latest Bills cornerback to join the injury report, the depth chart in the secondary thins even more. All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White is still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last year, safety Micah Hyde is out for the season with a neck injury and Jordan Poyer was inactive yesterday dealing with a foot issue.

Arguably no unit in football has been tested on the injury front more than the Bills defense, but the next man has to step up.

When Benford left the game yesterday, fellow rookie Ja'Marcus Ingram took his place and made his NFL debut. Ingram started his college career at Texas Tech, but transferred to Buffalo prior to his senior season in 2021. After going undrafted, the Bills looked locally for players to try out for minicamp and Ingram impressed.

Now that he's traded his Bulls gear for Bills, there's a chance Ingram could see more action in the coming weeks with all the injuries piling up.

