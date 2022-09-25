The Buffalo Bills traveled south to face a resurgent Miami Dolphins team on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in an early-season division matchup. The Dolphins, like Buffalo, were 2-0, and being spoken of as possible AFC contenders.

Now they get to speak of it even more loudly after Sunday's 21-19 win over visiting Buffalo in Week 3.

“We beat ourselves,'' assessed Bills QB Josh Allen. "Sometimes that’s just how it goes.''

We will dig into all of that below ...

The Bills are coming off a short week after a 41-7 dominating win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, and look to extend a seven-game winning streak over the Dolphins.

"It's in the division,'' Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said, "so we got to get a win."

Buffalo's two wins have been statement victories over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, the No. 1 seed in the AFC a season ago.

The Bills are one of just six remaining undefeated teams in the league after two weeks and hope to continue that after a win on Sunday.

After the 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night, the Bills now have 20 straight wins by 10 or more points, matching an NFL record.

The Dolphins have flexed their offensive muscles recently and came back from 21 points down entering the fourth quarter against Baltimore in Week 2. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdown passes against two interceptions, and totaled 469 yards on 36-of-50 passing.

But the Miami defense has also shown up this season, allowing just 233 total rushing yards after two games.

"They always have a good defense, and that offense has come a long way," Stefon Diggs said. They got some real good pieces. They're explosive. It's definitely going to be another test for us.''

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Dolphins 7

The Bills begin the game with the ball, and the very first play of the game is under review. The play stands, and the Bills get 28 yards on their first play on a pass from Allen to Diggs to the MIA 47.

Buffalo then got 19 yards on an Allen to Singletary pass to the MIA 28, and 14 yards with an Allen to Gilliam pass to the MIA 16.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: On 4th and Goal from the MIA 2, Josh Allen finds Singletary for the touchdown pass. The Bass extra point is good for a 7-0 lead with 9:03 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive went 75 yards in 10 plays and took 5:57 off the clock.

Miami takes their first possession from their own 22 after the kickoff, but a false start penalty takes the ball back to the 17.

The Bills' defense held the Dolphins to a five-play drive as they get to their own 35 but no farther. The Morstead punt goes 59 yards to the BUF 6, returned by Crowder six yards to the 12.

FUMBLE RECOVERY DOLPHINS: On 3rd and 8 from the BUF 14, Josh Allen was sacked at the 23 and fumbled the ball. Recovered by Ingram at the BUF 5. First down, Dolphins.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Chase Edmunds runs up the middle for one yard into the end zone for a touchdown. The Sanders extra point is good, tying the score 7-7 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive went six yards in three plays and took 1:36 off the clock.

The Bills took possession from their own 32 after the kick.

On 1st and 10 from the MIA 48, Allen hit Kumerow again at the 38 for 10 yards.

Kumerow was injured on the play.

On 3rd and 9, Allen found Singletary at the MIA 37 for seven yards, short of the first down.

End of the first quarter

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 14, Dolphins 14

On 1st and 10 from the MIA 36, Allen was sacked again and fumbled. This time the ball was scooped up by Brown and the Bills retain possession.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: On 3rd and Goal from the MIA 8, Allen hit McKenzie in the end zone for the touchdown. The Bass extra point was good for a 14-7 lead. The scoring drive went 75 yards in 14 plays and took 6:38 off the clock.

Miami took over at their own 17 after the kick.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins marched down the field with relative ease to the BUF 11 for a 1st and 10.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Tagovailoa finds Cracraft for 11 yards for the touchdown with 6:45 left in the half. The Sanders extra point is good to tie the game 14-14. The scoring drive went 83 yards in nine plays and took 5:14 off the clock.

The Bills took over at their own 25 after the kick.

Allen hit Davis for eight yards and Diggs for another 10 yards and the Bills called a timeout before a 3rd and 10 from the MIA 45 with 4:09 left in the half.

Allen missed Diggs across the middle bringing up a 4th down punting situation.

The Martin punt went 31 yards to the MIA 14.

On 3rd and 3 from the MIA 21, Tagovailoa hit Waddle for eight yards. There was a roughing the passer call on a late hit on Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was injured on the play

Teddy Bridgewater entered the game in relief of Tagovailoa - who went straight to the locker room to be evaluated - and was sacked on 2nd and 10 for eight yards. On 3rd and 18, his pass was incomplete forcing a punt with 1:38 left in the half.

Buffalo took over from their own 30 after the punt.

Allen and the Bills got the ball down the field to the MIA 41 with 14 seconds left in the half.

Allen hit McKenzie at the 34 and then the Bills tried the fake spike and passed to the outside to Diggs where time expired in the half.

Halftime

THIRD QUARTER: Dolphins 21, Bills 17

The Bills' defense held as Miami took the opening possession of the second half just 21 yards in four plays before the punt.

Buffalo took over at their own two-yard line and marched down the field to the MIA 28 in 12 plays.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass hit a 30-yard field goal on 4th and Goal from the MIA 11. The scoring drive went 87 yards in 20 plays and took 9:22 off the clock.

Miami took over at their own 24 after the kick, and the Bills' defense held them to a three-and-out, forcing a punt.

Buffalo took the ball from their own 20 after the Morsetad punt.

On the first play of the drive, Moss ran off the right side 43 yards to the MIA 37.

End of the third quarter

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to DOLPHINS: Bass' 38-yard field goal is wide right, the Dolphins will take over on downs from their own 28.

On the first play of the drive, Tua found Waddle for 32 yards to the BUF 40.

On 3rd and 22 from the MIA 48, Tua threw deep to Waddle for 45 yards to the BUF seven yard line.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Chase Edmunds runs up the middle for three yards on 1st and Goal from the three yard line. The Sanders extra point is good for a 21-17 Miami lead with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter. The scoring drive went 72 yards in seven plays and took 4:04 off the clock.

Buffalo took over from the 25, and got plays of six, six, and 16, driving to the 37 in four plays.

On 3rd and 4 from the MIA 23, Allen scrambled eight yards for a first down, then from the 15, Allen hit Cook at the MIA six yard line.

Two-Minute Warning

On 2nd and Goal from the MIA one yard line, Allen ran to the right side for a loss of one. Needing a touchdown to take the lead, Allen threw incomplete to Diggs in the end zone on 3rd and Goal.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to MIAMI: On 4th and Goal Allen throws incomplete to McKenzie. Miami takes over on downs.

From their own one yard line, Tua threw incomplete on 3rd and 11 stopping the clock with 1:40 left in the game.

Miami attempts a punt and Morstead botches the kick and kicks it backward off a defender and out of the end zone for a safety!

Miami kicks the post-safety free kick to the Bills, who takeover from their own 23.

On 3rd and 1 from the 50, Morris ran for seven yards. On 2nd and 20 from the BUF 47 Allen hit McKenzie for 13 yards but Buffalo could not get back to the line of scrimmage as time expired.

END OF GAME

