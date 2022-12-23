The Bills travel to Chicago to take on the Bears on Christmas Eve. ... and Cole Beasley and an ex-Bear will be part of the fun.

The Buffalo Bills head to Chicago for a Christmas Eve matchup against the Bears with the AFC East crown on the line, and the overall No. 1 seed in the conference still in sight.

But coach Sean McDermott isn't letting the team look past the struggling Bears.

“We’re facing a Chicago Bears team that is playing really good football right now and they play extremely hard,” he said. “I think Coach (Matt) Eberflus has done a great job of changing that culture, perhaps, at least from the outside looking in, in terms of how they’re playing.”

The Bills clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Miami Dolphins and can win the division with a win or tie against Chicago or a loss or tie by the Dolphins, who face the Packers this weekend.

The Bears are losers of seven in a row, just one loss short of the franchise record, but quarterback Justin Fields is having quite a season.

Fields has rushed for 1,000 yards through 14 games and is on pace to set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. He joined Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only signal-callers to reach that mark.

The Bills' roster shuffle includes another elevation for receiver Cole Beasley, along with end Kingsley Jordan, a former Bear, both coming up to the varsity.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Chicago Bears (3-11)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois (61,500)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -8.5 (-110), Chicago Bears +8.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 40 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -400, Bears +310

