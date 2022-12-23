Bills vs. Bears Christmas Eve Preview: Buffalo To Clinch?

The Buffalo Bills travel to face the Chicago Bears in a chilly Christmas Eve showdown from Soldier Field.

The Bills are on a five-game winning streak while the Bears look to end a seven-game losing streak.

Buffalo will play in the postseason for the fifth season in a row. With a divisional win vs. the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo clinched a spot in the playoffs, but now turn their attention to winning the AFC East.

If the Bills beat the Bears, they will clinch the division title for the third season.

About those chilly conditions: the predicted high temperature is 10 degrees with winds from 20-to-25 miles per hour that drops the wind chill to minus-25.

The Bills are no stranger to harsh elements, emerging victorious multiple times this season in bad weather, including last weekend's win against the Dolphins at home.

With three games left on the Bills' schedule, including an AFC East matchup vs. the New England Patriots, this is how the division stands: The Bills are first at 11-3, followed by the 8-6 Dolphins, the Patriots are 7-7 and the Jets are 7-8.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (11-3) at. Chicago Bears (3-11)

ODDS: The Bills are 8.5-point favorites vs. the Bears.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Quarterback Josh Allen on the Bills' goals:

"That's the No. 1 thing coach McDermott preaches, is 'playoff-caliber," Allen said. "You can't win the Super Bowl unless you make the playoffs. So that's goal No. 1 down. Goal No. 2 now is to clinch the division. That's how we'll take it.''

