Did Bills RB Devin Singletary Shut Down Christian McCaffrey Trade Idea?

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary isn't a household NFL name.

Even after his best ground game of the season in Sunday's 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw him total 17 carries for 85 yards, his popularity remains buried on a roster of celebrities like Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs, along with rising names like Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, and Matt Milano.

Another name -- and one of the league's biggest -- was rumored to be connected to the Bills in the days leading up to Sunday's pivotal AFC bout. Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is a superstar talent stuck on a 1-5 team. He became the center of trade rumors after Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10, as the Panthers look to be hitting a rebuild.

But with the often overlooked value that Singletary has continued to bring to a Bills offense that isn't desperate -- or designed -- to shoulder a workhorse running back, taking the leap to land McCaffrey may not prove worth it considering the value Singletary brings on a four-year, $3.9 million contract that will expire this offseason. Meanwhile, McCaffrey sits on a four-year, $64 million deal, the third-highest contract value among running backs.

The addition of McCaffrey would grab headlines, but it would really make the Bills that much better? Singletary provides a similar, though less flashy skillset to that of McCaffrey's. He's also shown some more-than-capable receiving ability as of late, as he's currently fifth among running backs in receiving yardage (167) and sixth in receptions (22).

McCaffrey is arguably one of the best receiving running backs of all time, as he holds the two-highest records for receptions by a running back in a single season with 107 in 2018 and 116 in 2019.

Both are also smaller running backs, sharing comparable frames. At 5-11, 205 for McCaffrey and 5-7, 203 for Singletary, they won't overpower you with brute size but are quick-footed in the open field and are powerful when needed.

Any team in the league would be more than happy to welcome McCaffrey to the fold. But in Buffalo's case, the necessity likely doesn't match the haul it would take to land the one-time Pro Bowler. The Bills would also be potentially giving away valuable assets for a star player who has become known to be injury prone.

McCaffrey's exact trade cost isn't set in stone, but reports have indicated it would take multiple first-round picks. One can imagine a proven player could he included in the deal.

Sure, it's obviously a tantalizing idea to imagine McCaffrey with the Bills. His unmatched running back receiving ability is seemingly a fit alongside the pass-happy Buffalo offense and Allen. The downfield threat of Diggs and Davis would open up room for McCaffrey to be one-and-one with a linebacker, who he could easily outrun with a simple route before racking up run-after-catch yardage.

But Bills coach Sean McDermott has grown comfortable using Allen's dual-threat mobility as a weapon while mixing in runs with Singletary who, on a cheaper deal, arguably provides better value than McCaffrey would provide given Buffalo's current offensive makeup and identity. (And Buffalo also has second-round rookie James Cook ready to help as well.)

Save the McCaffrey-Bills trade deals for Madden. At 5-1 headed into the bye week, Buffalo seems comfortable with Singletary as a centerpiece.

