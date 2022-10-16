Skip to main content

Christian McCaffrey Trade Cost? Bills Would Have to Give 'Multiple 1st-Round Picks'

NFL Network is reporting that the Panthers will be happy to field all trade calls for McCaffrey ... But the Bills will probably hang up the phone on this one.
The Buffalo Bills are not really giving any indication about sincere interest in the idea of trading for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

But even as the oddsmakers are saying something different, we may have just unearthed a reason for Buffalo's lukewarm take on the concept.

NFL Network is reporting (depending on how one interprets the wording in the report) that the Panthers will be happy to field all trade calls for McCaffrey ...

As long as the bid includes "multiple first-round picks.''

That, we can reasonably say, is not happening.

According to Bookies.com, the Carolina Panthers still have the best odds (+250) of retaining McCaffrey - and at that price, the oddsmakers probably have this right.

But if a trade does happen?

Yes, if McCaffrey is traded, the Bills are the favorites to acquire him as they currently have +300 odds.

The trade rumors are just that - rumors - and that's what the Bills want you to know. At the same time ... they have their place. It's a logical thought from Bills watchers and it is also a logical conversation to have inside the building ... even as we continue to wonder if, all things considered, the Bills' investment at running back might already be sufficient ... or at least needs ro be explored a bit more ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

As we put it here, "Let James Cook.''

No deal isn't imminent, we understand, especially at this asking price. From a Panthers perspective, having just fired coach Matt Rhule while off to a 1-4 start and beginning yet another rebuilding period, listening is wise.

 McCaffrey is an expensive asset ... but by far their best asset.

But worth "multiple first-round picks'' in trade?

McCaffrey has 324 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He also has 26 receptions for 188 yards. When healthy - which has been a challenge - he's among the most versatile and productive players in the NFL. In addition to the injury issues, the finances are complicated.

And now we know the trade price is an obstacle, too.

