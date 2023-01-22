The Buffalo Bills season came to an inauspicious end on Sunday afternoon as the Bengals' Joe Burrow out-duels Josh Allen.

At one point, the Buffalo Bills seemed to be the 2022 NFL team of destiny.

They had the quarterback. They had the supporting cast. They had the coach. They had the story.

But not everything has a storybook ending, and by the time the clock hit zeros on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, it was all over, with the Cincinnati Bengals running away with a 27-10 win.

Said the losing QB, Buffalo's Josh Allen: “Obviously you want to win all of them. That’s the way it goes sometimes. … We just didn’t have it today.”

From the get-go, it seemed like the Bengals' day, with quarterback Joe Burrow leading his team down the field for back-to-back touchdowns to start the game, and taking a 17-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

And that was all Cincinnati needed, allowing just one field goal from the Bills for the remainder of the game, and holding Bills quarterback Allen without a touchdown pass for just the second time all season.

For the game, Allen did everything he could in the downpour of snow, completing 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards and one interception, and rushing eight times for 26 yards, and the Bills lone touchdown.

Unfortunately for the Bills, the Bengals' balance on both sides of the ball was simply too good, with Cincinnati outgaining Buffalo 412-325 for the game, led by a dominant 172 yards rushing from Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Burrow.

Following the loss, the Bills must now look ahead to a long offseason, in which they will try to fill the holes remaining in their roster, and make another playoff push in 2023.

