Bills TE Dawson Knox Channeling 'Vivid Dream' vs. Bengals?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox feels old when discussing his first-career touchdown, which came against the Cincinnati Bengals during his rookie season in 2019.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has fond memories when it comes to facing the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll need to channel these when Buffalo (12-3) visits Cincinnati (11-4) Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

Knox connected with quarterback Josh Allen for his first-career touchdown grab in a 21-17 win over the Bengals in Week 3 of Knox’s rookie season. In that game, he was Buffalo’s leading receiver with three grabs for 67 yards and also had what is so far the only rushing attempt of his NFL career, which went for nine yards.

Strangely enough, despite being AFC foes, the Bills and Bengals have not faced each other since. But fate could be aligning perfectly for Knox to deliver against Cincinnati once again by pulling from memories of a game that he considers to be a “vivid dream.”

"That feels like it might as well have been 10 years ago," Knox said. "It almost feels like a vivid dream at this point.”

Since his rookie season, Knox has emerged as one of Buffalo’s most important offensive weapons and a favorite target of Allen. Though the 2022 season has had its inconsistencies, Knox enters Monday’s game against the Bengals having caught a touchdown in three consecutive games.

Things could be coming full circle in an all-important game that could determine Buffalo’s critical playoff positioning.

But while Knox’s rookie season against the Bengals is an interesting memory to think about, in reality, it won’t necessarily help him on Monday.

Still, reflecting on the past as another year has come and gone leaves Knox feeling grateful for how far he’s come since that very first touchdown.

“Definitely remember those times and the growth that's happened since then, the ups and the downs I've had to face as a player,” Knox said. “Definitely thankful for that time in my career, but also thankful for where I am now."

The Bills and Bengals kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

