Bills at Bengals: 3 to Watch in Week 17

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to clinch the top playoff seed in the AFC as they prepare to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Jan. 2 in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

Though many of the Buffalo’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Bills take the field against the Dolphins.

RB James Cook

While running back Devin Singletary remains the top option at the position, the Bills will be smart to utilize Cook as a dual-threat option. Cook rushed 11 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Buffalo's win over Chicago on Saturday. His rushing yardage total, as well as his 108 scrimmage yards were career highs for the rookie.

Still, Cook is proving himself to be far more than a one-hit wonder. He has gained over 100 yards from scrimmage or scored a touchdown in three of the past four games. Despite Cincinnati’s defense being adept at containing the run, Cook should continue to see regular touches over fellow reserve rusher Nyheim Hines.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

While Cincinnati’s defense ranks among the top teams in the league defending the deep pass, they are slightly below middle-of-the-pack in preventing short, intermediate passes. Through 14 games played, McKenzie has compiled 404 yards on 40 catches with four touchdowns.

While those numbers are respectable, McKenzie has struggled to maintain consistency in 2022. Following two solid performances against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, and the subsequent week against the New England Patriots, the 27-year-old has failed to crack 25 receiving yards in each of his last three games. Still, McKenzie may prove to be one of Buffalo’s key offensive contributors in this matchup due to his ability to get open in short yardage against the Bengals defense.

DT Ed Oliver

With Von Miller out, Oliver has seven as the cornerstone in Buffalo’s pass rush. Despite putting up less-than illuminating stats, Oliver paces the Bills’ defensive front with a powerful first step and the quickness to get around blocks. He also has the ability to make life in the pocket difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

As such, Oliver will need to keep his eye on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product is lethal when operating in a clean pocket, with time to execute. The recently-installed Jets’ starter completed 40 for 375 yards and three touchdown passes in last Saturday's 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. With Burrow riding the hot hand into this matchup, Oliver, along with defensive end Greg Rousseau, as well as linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano will be charged with keeping the Bengals at bay on Monday night.

