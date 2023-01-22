Bills vs. Bengals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactives list for Sunday.

Here's the inactives for the Bills:

- S Jared Mayden

- CB Christian Benford

- OL Ike Boettger



- DT DaQuan Jones

- Terrel Bernard

- LB Baylon Spector

- TE Tommy Sweeney

Here's the inactives for the Bengals:

- RB Chris Evans

- CB Tre Flowers

- OL Alex Cappa

- OL Jonah Williams

- TE Nick Bowers

- DE Jeff Gunter

- DT Jay Tufele

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but he is officially active against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through before being listed as DNP for Thursday's practice. Fortunately, as has been a theme for many of the Bills veterans lately, his absence was due to some maintenance rest, as Poyer continues to deal with a torn meniscus that he plans to play through. He's now active for Sunday as well.

Having both Poyer and Jackson in the secondary for Sunday's game will be crucial against an elite Bengals passing attack that features talented receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bills and Bengals kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.

