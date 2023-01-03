Bills at Bengals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their inactives for Monday night.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their inactives for Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium.

Buffalo's inactives:

- CB Xavier Rhodes

- LB Baylon Spector

- OL Justin Murray

- OL Alec Anderson

- S Dean Marlowe

- OL Ike Boettger

- TE Tommy Sweeney

Cincinnati's inactives:

- QB Jake Browning

- RB Chris Evans

- CB Jalen Davis

- OG Jackson Carman

- DE Sam Hubbard

- DT Jay Tufele

Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who has been battling a knee injury that earned him a questionable tag leading into Week 17, was "expected to give it a go" against the Bengals and is now officially active.

News surfaced Monday that Poyer has been playing with a torn meniscus this season, the 31-year-old told ESPN. But this won't be preventing him from playing in a pivotal AFC battle.

There's also a direct correlation with Buffalo victories and Poyer being active. This season, the Bills are 11-0 when their standout safety plays and 1-3 when he doesn't.

The Bengals will also get back tight end Hayden Hurst, who has missed the past three games with a calf injury. He's caught 48 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns this season and will be a vital part of Cincinnati's elite passing attack.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

