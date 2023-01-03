Bills at Bengals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their inactives for Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium.
- CB Xavier Rhodes
- LB Baylon Spector
- OL Justin Murray
- OL Alec Anderson
- S Dean Marlowe
- OL Ike Boettger
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- QB Jake Browning
- RB Chris Evans
- CB Jalen Davis
- OG Jackson Carman
- DE Sam Hubbard
- DT Jay Tufele
Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who has been battling a knee injury that earned him a questionable tag leading into Week 17, was "expected to give it a go" against the Bengals and is now officially active.
News surfaced Monday that Poyer has been playing with a torn meniscus this season, the 31-year-old told ESPN. But this won't be preventing him from playing in a pivotal AFC battle.
There's also a direct correlation with Buffalo victories and Poyer being active. This season, the Bills are 11-0 when their standout safety plays and 1-3 when he doesn't.
The Bengals will also get back tight end Hayden Hurst, who has missed the past three games with a calf injury. He's caught 48 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns this season and will be a vital part of Cincinnati's elite passing attack.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
