Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here's Why

The Buffalo Bills had some significant names on their Thursday injury report.

The Buffalo Bills have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Monday's pivotal AFC meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium

But star receiver Stefon Diggs made a surprise appearance, though there doesn't to be much concern. Diggs was listed as a DNP due to an illness. But with the game on Monday, he has plenty of time to recover in a potential shootout-like game that the Bills will need him in.

Here's the rest of the injury report:

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

DE Boogie Basham (calf) - LIMITED

WR Stefon Diggs (illness) - DNP

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) - DNP

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - LIMITED

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - LIMITED

C Mitch Morse (concussion) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - LIMITED

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - DNP

Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.

"I wanna get 14 more involved," Allen said. "That's something that I gotta continue to do ... He's the best receiver in the game."

The Bills (12-3) and Bengals (11-4) kickoff from Cincinnati at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

