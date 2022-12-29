Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here's Why
The Buffalo Bills have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Monday's pivotal AFC meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium
But star receiver Stefon Diggs made a surprise appearance, though there doesn't to be much concern. Diggs was listed as a DNP due to an illness. But with the game on Monday, he has plenty of time to recover in a potential shootout-like game that the Bills will need him in.
Here's the rest of the injury report:
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL
DE Boogie Basham (calf) - LIMITED
WR Stefon Diggs (illness) - DNP
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) - DNP
TE Dawson Knox (hip) - LIMITED
CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL
LB Matt Milano (knee) - LIMITED
C Mitch Morse (concussion) - FULL
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - LIMITED
S Jordan Poyer (knee) - DNP
Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
"I wanna get 14 more involved," Allen said. "That's something that I gotta continue to do ... He's the best receiver in the game."
The Bills (12-3) and Bengals (11-4) kickoff from Cincinnati at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
