Bills' Josh Allen: Top of QB List for Bengals Legend Boomer Esiason?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become known as a play-making signal-caller that tends to run wild due to his mobility, but this has clearly worked for him during a steady rise toward being one of the league's best.

He'll need to keep up at this and more when the Bills (12-3) travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) in a jungle-like atmosphere on Monday night.

It's no question who legendary Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason is cheering for in the pivotal matchup. But still with a love for the game, he shared his thoughts on why he sees Allen as a top-four quarterback in the league currently.



"Josh Allen plays fearlessly," Esiason said Thursday. "He can be chaotic at times, but his game has been refined to now ... whether it be him, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, we're looking at the four best quarterbacks in the league right now."

It's probably a good idea to take his opinion into consideration given the fact Esiason went to four Pro Bowls and won NFL MVP in 1988.

The same goes for how he could see things going for a "wild card" like Allen against Cincinnati.

"To me, it's always Josh Allen," Esiason said. "Josh Allen is the wild card because like Patrick Mahomes, he's not overly concerned about running with the ball."

Allen is currently sixth in the league in passing yards (4,029) and third in passing touchdowns (32) but he brings a different dual-threat element that leaves defenders shaking in their boots.

He's tied for the eighth-most rushing touchdowns this season (seven) among all players and is third amongst quarterbacks. Always known for having a strong nose for the end zone, Allen is the set to be a huge problem for the Bengals, per Esiason.

"He's the wild card, so you always gotta have somebody aware of where he's going to be," Esiason said. " ... That's a big, big problem for everybody who plays the Bills."

The Bills and Bengals kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.

