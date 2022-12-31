Bills vs. Bengals Injury Report: Could Buffalo FS Jordan Poyer Play?
The Buffalo Bills have released their Saturday injury report, which now provides a look at who could be available for Monday's game at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.
After notable DNP and limited tags for multiple players throughout practice this week, only Bills safety Jordan Poyer is listed as questionable for Monday. Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs missed Saturday's practice with a rest day due to illness, but carries no injury designation.
Here's the full Buffalo injury report:
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL
DE Boogie Basham (calf) - FULL
WR Stefon Diggs (illness/rest) - DNP
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) - FULL
TE Dawson Knox (hip) - FULL
CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL
LB Matt Milano (knee) - FULL
C Mitch Morse (concussion) - FULL
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - FULL
S Jordan Poyer (knee) - LIMITED, QUESTIONABLE
The Bengals also released their Saturday injury report:
DE Sam Hubbard (calf) - LIMITED, QUESTIONABLE
CB Jalen Davis (thumb) - FULL
TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - FULL
WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) - FULL
DT D.J. Reader (personal) - FULL
The Bills will need their full arsenal of talent if they want to take down the Bengals on the road, but the same clearly goes for Cincinnati. Monday's kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
