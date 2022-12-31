Bills vs. Bengals Injury Report: Could Buffalo FS Jordan Poyer Play?

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are providing a clearer look at who could be available for Monday's game.

The Buffalo Bills have released their Saturday injury report, which now provides a look at who could be available for Monday's game at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After notable DNP and limited tags for multiple players throughout practice this week, only Bills safety Jordan Poyer is listed as questionable for Monday. Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs missed Saturday's practice with a rest day due to illness, but carries no injury designation.



Here's the full Buffalo injury report:

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

DE Boogie Basham (calf) - FULL

WR Stefon Diggs (illness/rest) - DNP

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) - FULL

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - FULL

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - FULL

C Mitch Morse (concussion) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - FULL

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - LIMITED, QUESTIONABLE

The Bengals also released their Saturday injury report:

DE Sam Hubbard (calf) - LIMITED, QUESTIONABLE

CB Jalen Davis (thumb) - FULL

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - FULL

WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) - FULL

DT D.J. Reader (personal) - FULL

The Bills will need their full arsenal of talent if they want to take down the Bengals on the road, but the same clearly goes for Cincinnati. Monday's kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.