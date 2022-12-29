Bills at Bengals Preview: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow Battle for AFC No. 1 Seed

The Buffalo Bills travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in prime time with the top seed in the AFC on the line.

In a highly-anticipated matchup, the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in prime time on Monday night with the top seed in the AFC on the line. Fresh off clinching their third consecutive AFC East title, the Bills need a win over the Bengals to keep their hopes of the No. 1 seed and first-round bye alive.

The Bills look to add to a six-game winning streak while the Bengals are winners of seven straight.

The Monday Night Football matchup will be a battle between two of the best offenses and quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. MVP-candidate Burrow is currently second in the league in passing yards (4,260) and passing touchdowns (34) and third in completion percentage (69 percent). Defending Burrow and his weapons Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins presents a major challenge for Buffalo.

The Bills own MVP-candidate Allen has the sixth most passing yards (4,029) and is tied for the second most total touchdowns (39). Buffalo also found success on the ground in its most recent victory over the Chicago Bears, rushing for a season-high 254 yards with much thanks to running back Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook.

Which offense will rise to the occasion against two top-10 defenses?

FUN FACT: Coach Sean McDermott is 10-5 in prime time games with the Bills.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

ODDS: The Bills are 1.5-point favorites vs. the Bengals.

GAME TIME: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV/RADIO: ESPN | ABC | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the challenges Allen poses to the Bengals' defense:

"He's a great quarterback," Taylor said. "We've seen him all year because of the crossover tape with that division and them playing our opponents. We've probably crossed over with Buffalo seven or eight times this year, so we've gotten a full dose of what he does. Really exciting player, extends plays, the play's never dead. He's got the arm strength to make every throw that he can possibly make."

