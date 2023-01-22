Bills vs. Bengals WATCH: Ryan Fitzpatrick Delivers Heartfelt Hype Message

Former Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't having trouble picking sides for Sunday's AFC Divisional.

Former Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't having trouble picking sides for Sunday's AFC Divisional between two of his former teams at Highmark Stadium.

While sporting Josh Allen's blue No. 17 jersey, Fitzpatrick began his pregame Bills hype video with a simple, yet funny question.

"How hard is it to get pumped for a playoff game?" he asked. "No, seriously. I've never been. How hard could it be?"

Fitzpatrick, who played for nine teams during his 17-year career, never played in the postseason. But while shedding some humor on his own playoff shortcomings, he's reiterating what all Bills fans already know: Sunday's meeting with the Bengals isn't just a normal playoff game.

"The stakes really couldn't get any higher," Fitzpatrick said. "Unless ... you have the pride of the most loyal fanbase in the world riding with you."



After what these two teams had to go through in Week 17 following the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sunday's AFC Divisional will be just as full of emotion as it will be competitiveness.

But it's an easy bet that this will hardly stop either side from laying it all on the line with a potential trip to the AFC Championship in store.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

