BREAKING: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured vs. Jags, Sent to Locker Room as Bills, Bengals Watch

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's AFC Divisional against the Jacksonville Jaguars after taking an awkward lower-body hit.

Mahomes has officially been labeled as questionable to return. Veteran quarterback Chad Henne has taken his place under-center.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will play in the second AFC Divisional contest at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The winner of that game will play the winner of Chiefs-Jags.

Cameras caught the star quarterback getting his ankle heavily taped up on the sidelines at the break before the second quarter began.

Mahomes, who is an underrated scrambler, would now have a key element of his game taken away should he return.

While he has yet to be ruled out, Mahomes not being 100-percent healthy would increase the chances for both the Bills and Bengals to make it to the Super Bowl, as the winner of their game would likely be favored if they host the Jags.

The Chiefs took an early 7-0 lead Saturday after Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown. But the Jags responded, as Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with receiver Christian Kirk in the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

The Chiefs took a 10-7 lead after a field goal from Harrison Butker.

