Gabe's Good: Davis - Controversy Aside - Giving Bills Star Quality at WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis played a significant role in what many are calling the ‘Game of the Year’ in the 2022 NFL season.

Davis was one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets, catching six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.

While his contributions to the Week 10 overtime thriller will largely be remembered as positive, one questionable catch nearly made him infamous in the ‘Land of 1000 Lakes.’

Despite Minnesota’ shocking forced fumble recovery for a touchdown (incidentally giving them a 30-27 lead) the Bills got the ball back with 39 seconds remaining. Allen led his team 69 yards in just five plays, with kicker Tyler Bass capping the drive with a 2-yard field goal to force overtime.

However, Bass’ kick would not have been possible if not for Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds remaining, bringing the Bills to the Vikings 40-yard line.

Here is where the plot thickens.

Upon further review, Davis appeared to be still bobbling the ball when the ground allowed him to secure the catch. By definition, the play should have been ruled incomplete. At the very least, it should have been subject to a booth review, given that it occurred inside of the game’s final two minutes. Yet, the officials never stopped the game to review the catch.

Shortly after the game’s conclusion, NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson not only confirmed that the play should have been reviewed, but also that it would have been reversed.

In short, Davis and the Bills seemingly ‘got away with one’ on their journey toward overtime.

Ultimately, the Vikings victory eliminated much of the potential controversy and Minnesota anger which would have erupted had Buffalo won the day. For Davis, however, it kept his accomplishments in Week 10 from being tainted with controversy.

While his late second-half attempt at heroics may get the additional glance, Davis' most significant catch of the day came on an 11-yard touchdown strike from Allen with 28 seconds left in the first half to give the Bills a 24-10 lead. He also had several key third-and-fourth quarter receptions, which helped the Bills maintain the lead into the closing seconds of regulation.

As the Bills prepare to turn the page heading into Week 11, the 23-year-old will look to build on what has been an up-and-down season to date. Despite continuing to work through a right ankle injury (suffered in practice on the Friday prior to Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans), Davis must be accounted for each time he takes an offensive snap.

In eight games played, he has compiled 24 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns. There have been ups and downs, but ... In his four best statistical outputs of the season, Davis accumulated 426 yards (including a 171-yard effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5) and five touchdowns. However, in the remaining four games, the Central Florida product managed only 118 yards with zero scores.

With the Cleveland Browns (3-6) heading to Orchard Park on Sunday Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Davis will look to build upon his statistical success, while leaving any lingering controversy behind.

In doing so, he will hopefully help the Bills return to their winning ways.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.