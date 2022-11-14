Josh Allen - 'My Shoulders' - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors

Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller.

"Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia.

Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after a UCL sprain saw him limited in practice. Despite that, Allen participated on Sunday and looked like, on more than more occasions, he was going to be the winning quarterback.

Yet, three turnovers cost Allen and the Bills another game, this time in overtime.

“It comes down to my shoulders and my shoulders only,” Allen said.

Up 27-17 with 1:34 left to go in the third quarter, Allen had the opportunity to put away the Vikings with a touchdown. ... but 13 plays later, an interception in the red zone proved to be the trigger for another late-game disaster.

Two drives later, after a Vikings touchdown and an ensuing punt by the Bills offense, the Buffalo defense came up with what seemed a game-sealing goal-line stand, stopping a Kirk Cousins quarterback sneak on the 1-yard line.

With 41 seconds left in the game, Buffalo needed a few yards to give itself a cushion to take a kneel. Instead, a QB sneak ended in disaster, as Allen never quite had possession of the ball before the Vikings' defense recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

A quick five-play drive by the Bills' offense later that resulted in a field goal meant overtime. Tied at 30, it would be the first overtime game since the end of last season. ... Which saw Allen take the Kansas City Chiefs to the extra period of play, yet never got the ball in a classically painful 24-20 loss.

This time was different; the Vikings got the ball first and only scored a field goal. Then, thanks to the new overtime rule, Allen and the Bills got a shot.

But ...

The Bills quarterback threw his second and final interception with the ball inside the red zone.

“Losing sucks,” Allen said. “It sucks this way even worse.”

As the horrors of overtime continue to haunt Buffalo. At 6-3, the Bills drop to third in the AFC East and need to get out of their own way moving forward ... Or maybe somehow try to avoid OT.

