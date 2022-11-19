Buffalo WATCH: Bills Mafia Helping Dawson Knox & Teammates Travel Through Blizzard

The Buffalo Bills are facing an unprecedented blizzard in Western New York ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Detroit at Ford Field.

The Bills are still scheduled to fly out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, though this will be easier said than done.

But as players struggle to get out of their snow-filled driveways, Bills Mafia is helping out in any way they can. Bills tight end Dawson Knox shared a video Saturday of neighbors helping him shovel and plow multiple feet of snow in front of his home.

"The city of good neighbors," Knox said. "Wow. Let's go. Never seen anything like it."

Knox and the rest of the team still has an uphill battle to leave the state. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that there is a challenge in advance of flying out, noting that “the Bills are working on getting players out of their homes and to the airport.''

But the video shows that Bills Mafia will stop at nothing to help their beloved team get to Detroit to take on the Browns. Buffalo will look to avoid a third straight loss when the Bills and Browns (hopefully) kickoff at 1 p.m. ET from Detroit on Sunday.

