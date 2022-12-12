Bills All Right With Miller Lite: Defense Passes Another Test Without Von

It's (lack of) Miller Time.

The Buffalo Bills managed to survive it, however, as they scraped together a 20-12 victory over New York Jets in their first game in Orchard Park since learning their Super Bowl run would not include Von Miller's services. In earning a crucial victory over AFC East competition, the Bills enjoyed one of their finer defensive performances of the season.

Following up on an already strong effort from the Thursday night slugfest over New England 10 days prior, the unit allowed 309 yards and laid down several big hits on green passing sensation Mike White, causing him to leave the game on several occasions. Buffalo (10-3) has allowed only two touchdowns since its narrow Thanksgiving victory in Detroit, one each in the divisional triumphs over the Patriots and Jets.

"Guys came ready to play. The (defensive) line has been crazy all year long," safety Jordan Poyer told NFL Network. "On the back end, we're just trying to give them an extra second to get to the quarterback. The d-line, linebackers, and the back end, we just didn't blink. Stuff happened in the game, we didn't blink, we just kept playing."

The Bills were officially credited with four sacks (two to Gregory Rousseau) and eight further quarterback hits in the win. They also forced two turnovers, both via fumble: a Rosseau strip of brief White replacement Joe Flacco led to a Tyler Bass field goal that created a two-possession, which was preserved when Damar Hamlin tore the ball away from rusher Michael Carter.

White had to leave the game at several points due to the pressure surplus. He was transferred to nearby hospital for precautionary reasons but reportedly flew back with the rest of the Jets back to New Jersey.

Rousseau earned the second two-sack game of his two-year career and first since September 2021 in Miami. Rousseau offered a preview of what was to come in New England with a career-best five pressures in New England before enjoying a bigger breakout against the Jets.

He was far from the only invader of the New York backfield: Matt Milano likewise harassed White all afternoon while brief Jet Shaq Lawson had a vital 11-yard sack that pushed the Jets back into their own territory when they were trying to drive late.

"(The defensive line was) playing hard, coming off the ball, establishing the line of scrimmage,” head coach Sean McDermott said of his front men's efforts. “I could feel that defensive line.”

Having earned wins in each of their first two games sans Miller, the road won't get much easier for the Bills: they have a relatively short week coming up against the Miami Dolphins in prime time (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Saturday, albeit one that could more or less earn a stranglehold upon the AFC East

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.