Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller will be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks with a knee sprain after being placed on the IR.

But for those who watched the Thursday night 24-10 dismantling of the New England Patriots, you might not have noticed his absence.

Although only recording one sack on the night, the Bills' defense registered four quarterback hits on Mac Jones and three tackles for loss.

The Buffalo defense allowed just one touchdown. That was to Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones, who moonlighted on offense and ran 48 yards for the score after a screen pass.

That was New England's second possession of the game. The Patriots gained just 194 yards the rest of the night, and added only three more points.

So frustrated was the New England offense, that Mac Jones was seen yelling F-bombs on his sideline.

Linebacker Matt Milano credited defensive end A.J. Epenesa's return, as well as the play of safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau, for the success of the defense.

“We had a good week of practice, and we came out flying around,” Milano said, via the team’s website. “The defensive line held it down and was controlling the line of scrimmage. Greg played well, A.J. stepped up and made some big-time plays. It was a super performance. The defensive line went crazy and when they do that it helps everyone out. The rush and coverage working together.”

The Bills will need players to step up at least for the next month weeks while Miller sits. And after Thursday's performance, that certainly seems doable.

