'We Hit A Lull': Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills' Thrilling Win Over Lions

Stefon Diggs thinks it's a simple formula.

"We have the best quarterback in the league,'' the Buffalo Bills receiver said after the Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit, a last-second 28-25 win over the Lions. "Anytime we hit a lull, it's like, his eyes are locked in, he's focused.

I try to be his support system, get open, catch the ball. ... That's my guy."

QB Josh Allen is that guy.

Diggs is that "support system.''

The "lull'' was overcome.

The "lull" Diggs is referring to is the second-half scoring of the Bills. After an interception opened the second half, the Bills next three drives all ended in punts.

Meanwhile, as the Bills floundered, the Lions battled back and even took the lead as Jared Goff found D.J. Chark for a one-yard passing touchdown just minutes into the fourth quarter, as Detroit jumped out in front 22-19.

It was a similar situation to what they've faced in weeks past against the Jets and Vikings, both losses after Buffalo could not find a way to win.

Sunday was to some degree a continuation of those same struggles. Indeed, the Lions managed to get a game-tying field goal from 51 yards out, leaving 23 seconds on the clock ...

Too much, in Detroit's eyes, for Allen and the Bills.

On the very first play, Allen connected with his "support system" for a 36-yard completion moving the Bills into field goal range. On the next two plays, Allen took the game into his own hands, setting up the 45-yard game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass with two consecutive scrambles.

The Bills advance to 8-3 on Turkey Day with the 28-25 win over the Lions, the second straight win in Detroit, overcoming nightmares that have haunted them in the past. ... all by overcoming another "lull.''

