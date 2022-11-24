Turkey Day TD! Bills' Josh Allen Finds Isaiah McKenzie For Touchdown vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills are back in business.

After surrendering an early touchdown run to Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams - for his NFL-leading 13th score - the Bills answered the door immediately with a score of their own.

Quarterback Josh Allen led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Here's a look at the play ...

The biggest play on the drive came on a 21-yard run by Allen to get the team on the fringe of the red zone. Just two plays later, McKenzie found the end zone after he zoomed past defensive back Will Harris. McKenzie was one of three receivers to grab a pass on the scoring drive, as Gabe Davis and Devin Singletary also recorded a catch.

It's McKenzie's first touchdown since Week 4's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. He scored a touchdown in each of his first three games of the season, but had suffered through a five-game drought. In Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, McKenzie failed to record a catch for the first time this season.

Now, it appears as if he's bounced back and brought the Bills back into the game.

The Bills and Lions are tied 7-7 early in the second quarter.

