Bills vs. Packers Notebook: Buffalo AFC's Best With 27-17 Week 8 Victory

The Buffalo Bills moved to 6-1 on the season with a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:

Bills run wild

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has garnered most of the spotlight for the Buffalo this season and understandably so. Allen is currently the the betting favorite to win NFL MVP this season, while placing near the top of the league in multiple statistical passing categories. However, it was the Buffalo run game that truly shined on Sunday against Green Bay.

Buffalo ran away from Green Bay with three different players having carries of 15+ yards (Devin Singletary, James Cook and Allen), displaying explosiveness against the Packers run defense.

Run defense exposed

On the flip side, Green Bay was equally as successful against Buffalo's front seven. Packers running back Aaron Jones gashed the Bills for 143 yards on the ground, while toting the rock for an electric 7.2 yards per carry. Running back AJ Dillon was efficient for Green Bay as well, notching 54 yards on the ground on just 10 carries.

Buffalo gave up over 200 rushing yards as a defense on Sunday night in an uncharacteristic performance. The Bills rank second in the NFL this season in yards per carry allowed (3.5), while having the No. 1 total run defense. There's no reason to believe this will become a trend, but Sunday's performance against Green Bay serves as a puzzling defensive lapse nonetheless.

Super Bowl favorites in Buffalo?

Following the Bills victory on Sunday, they now move to 6-1 on the season with the best record in the AFC. Buffalo has a trio of blowout victories and a statement win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Allen said Buffalo is "just taking it week by week" following the team's victory over Green Bay, but it's hard to not look ahead to the postseason possibilities written in the stars for this team.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.