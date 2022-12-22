Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?

Could the Buffalo Bills get back safety Micah Hyde for a playoff run? The defensive leader has been working out on the side of the Bills' practice after suffering a neck injury.

The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable.

As for Micah Hyde - who is not listed as he's on IR - the starting safety has been out with a neck injury suffered in Week 2, which left many assuming it would be the end of his season.

Yet Hyde has been seen during Bills practice off to the side working out.

The Bills get back defensive leader Hyde seems like a long shot. But Hyde has said that he would "love" to come back.

"It's not really up to me. It's kind of up to the doctors," Hyde said. "Historically, no. But ... those are other people, other situations. So, we'll see what happens."

Those comments leave the door open to the possibility of a return as the Bills look to make a run at the Super Bowl. Until then, the Bills are focused on the Chicago Bears. A win over the Bears will clinch the AFC East division title. It would be the third straight division win for the Bills.

The Bills and Bears will kick off on Christmas Eve, Saturday, at 1 p.m. ET.



