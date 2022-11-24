'I'd Love To!': Could Injured Micah Hyde Make Bills Miracle Comeback?

Thanksgiving and the holidays that follow it are all about surprise arrivals. Could the Buffalo Bills be getting one back in time for the run to the ultimate gridiron celebration?

New intel from The Athletic suggests that safety Micah Hyde, previously presumed to be done for the year with a neck injury sustained in the Week 2 win over Tennessee, hints that the defender might have one final trick up his sleeve before the year lets out. Joe Buscaglia mentioned that Hyde was seen doing running drills with other inactive and injured players this week as the Bills work through a shortened prep period for their Thanksgiving visit to Detroit (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Queried for comments in the wake of development, Hyde indirectly told Bills fans not to get their hopes up, claiming was cleared to run "a little bit." But when asked if he was going to stick to the original plan of aiming for a 2023 return, Hyde didn't fully shut down the idea of a more immediate comeback.

"I would love to (come back). We’ll see,” Hyde said. “It’s not really up to me. It’s kind of up to the doctors. Historically, no. But ... those are other people, other situations. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Buffalo (7-3) has mostly gotten by at Hyde's vacant free safety spot thanks to the efforts of returning veterans Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis. There's no doubt, however, that the Bills could use the All-Pro's skills as they try to get past the hump of the AFC title and move on to more victorious endeavors.

At the same time, the Bills likely won't push Hyde to do beyond what his body is capable of recovering. He turns 32 in December and this is the first season where he's missed significant time due to injury since entering the league as a fifth-round pick of Green Bay's in 2013. Buffalo is allowing just over 220 yards through the air in Hyde's absence, fourth-best among current AFC playoff teams behind New England. Cincinnati, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

