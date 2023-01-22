Bills QB Coach Joe Brady Requested for Interview by Division Rival

As other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on the staff of the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a clash in the AFC Divisional.

But as other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on Buffalo's staff.

The New York Jets have requested permission to interview Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady for their vacancy at offensive coordinator, per reports from NFL Network on Sunday.

Per the report, "it's unclear if Brady would take (the job), given how much he loves Buffalo."

Brady, 33, was named the team's new quarterbacks coach in the offseason after Ken Dorsey was elevated to offensive coordinator. Dorsey interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday regarding their vacancy at head coach.

Should Dorsey get the job in Carolina, Brady could find himself as a potential candidate for the Buffalo offensive coordinator job.

After all, he already has experience in this role, which just so happened to come during his time with the Panthers. Brady served as Carolina's offensive coordinator in the 2020-21 season before making his way to Orchard Park.

However, the Jets are making the early move on Brady and could snag him as a result.

But with nothing set in stone, the Bills will put all their focus toward the Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

