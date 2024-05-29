Bills QB Josh Allen plays 117 holes of golf to raise money for Buffalo hospital
There are three things that Josh Allen seemingly adores to no end—scoring touchdowns, playing golf, and raising money for a good cause.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to combine the latter two passions on Tuesday, May 28, partaking in 117 holes of golf at Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora, NY to raise money for the Patricia Allen Fund at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Over $265,000 has been raised as of the time of publication; Allen himself has already pledged to donate an additional $117,000.
Allen documented the fundraising effort throughout the day on his Instagram story, starting… gloomy and early (it rained in Western New York on Tuesday) before temporarily leaving later in the morning to partake in the Bills’ OTA practice. He returned in the afternoon to finish out the 6.5 total rounds, concluding late in the evening.
The signal-caller has a special relationship with John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital; when Allen’s grandmother Patricia passed away in late 2020, Buffalo fans gave $17 donations to the hospital en masse, the total ultimately supplanting $1 million. The donations ultimately resulted in the creation of the hospital’s Patricia Allen Fund and the designation of the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing within the medical center itself.
Allen was joined throughout Tuesday's fundraiser by his father, brother, and former Buffalo center Eric Wood, among others. If you’d like to donate to the Patricia Allen Fund, you can do so here; if you’re interested in donating to the 117 Holes for Children’s fundraiser, you can do so here.