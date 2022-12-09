Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has for the last few weeks dealt with an elbow injury.

And it looks like he will continue dealing with it for, he is predicting, "the foreseeable future.''

That is a bit foreboding, given the fact that a great deal of the load being carried in terms of the Bills' Super Bowl hopes is naturally linked to the MVP candidate QB.

The good news: Initially, Allen was listed as "limited'' in practice over the course of a normal week. But now comes a "new normal,'' as he's more recently been a full participant ... but maybe with an asterisk of sorts.

Allen said on the Pat McAfee Show that he is “trying to limit what I’m throwing throughout the week and being smart about what I am throwing, which is hard for me to do.''

Allen hasn't missed game time and as Bills Mafia knows, he hasn't really curbed his aggressive playing style in games, either. But toning it down just a tad in practice, in terms of putting himself at risk in any area? That seems wise.

This week, it is the 7-5 Jets in town, trying to stick with the heavily-favored 9-3 Bills ... a repeat of the matchup in which Allen injured his elbow ... and the Jets won.

