Buffalo Bills vs. Jets: Favored by Too Many Over New York?

Ahead of their pivotal AFC East showdown against the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills are 12.5-point favorites.

While the game is in Buffalo, a nearly two-touchdown spread is, to some, head-scratching after what happened on Nov. 6. The two teams previously met in New York, and Josh Allen arguably had his worst game of the season, completing only 18 of his 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss.

Since then, both teams have undergone significant changes. Von Miller is out for the season and Mike White is the Jets' starting quarterback.

The week after that aforementioned meeting, the Bills lost again on Nov. 13, 33-30 to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime.

Since then, though, Buffalo has gone on a three-game winning streak, including a 24-10 win on the road against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

After the Dolphins lost on Sunday, Buffalo moved into first place in the AFC East and reclaimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

After beating the Bills, New York lost the following week 10-3 to the Patriots on an 84-yard punt return from Marcus Jones.

In the aftermath of that loss, Zach Wilson was benched in favor of White. White has gone 1-1 with a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and a 27-22 loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings.

Against the Bears, White completed 22 of his 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He struggled to find the same success against the Vikings, as he completed 31 of his 57 passes for 369 yards and two interceptions.

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, Buffalo’s seeding in the playoffs will largely be determined based on its game on Sunday against the Jets and on Dec. 17 when they host the Dolphins. ... whether the Bills win by 12.5 points or one point.

