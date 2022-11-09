The Buffalo Bills seem to reach new accomplishments and landmarks on a weekly basis. Starting a game without Josh Allen under center, however, is an occurrence they'd like to avoid.

That hasn't happened since the franchise quarterback's rookie campaign in 2018, but there's some concern that an injury sustained at the end of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets could put that streak in jeopardy.

As of Tuesday, Allen has no official diagnosis - with a source having told BillsCentral/SI that there is concern of a UCL problem in his elbow - complicating the process behind his status further.

Bills brass, namely head coach Sean McDermott, won't speak until Wednesday, but there is being offered some slight clarity on NFL Network. It was declared that Allen is "likely to be limited" as the Bills prepare to battle fellow division leaders from Minnesota on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox), and it was suggested that Allen has sustained an elbow sprain, one with a level of severity that might allow Western New York to breath a sigh of relief sooner rather than later.

"There's hope in Buffalo that Josh Allen will be able to practice and play his way through this injury," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said. "But we will wait for the final diagnosis."

The fear that Allen sprained his UCL brings up thoughts of the same injury he sustained during his freshman season and one that often leads to the infamous "Tommy John surgery" amongst MLB pitchers. Garafolo assured views that such a procedure is not common for QBs and that Allen would not be its next victim. He further remarked that Bills fans could perhaps be inspired by Allen's final futile pass on Sunday: While his would-be game-extender to Gabriel Davis was defended by Sauce Gardner, it appeared to fulfill the expected arm strength Bills fans have become accustomed to over the years.

Allen himself was in relatively good spirits after Sunday's game, at least for a quarterback that went through a rare tough game, blaming his own performance for the 20-17 loss more than any ailment.

NFL Network noted that an official diagnosis will play a major part in determining Allen's final status, remarking that his immediate future relies upon what exactly is injured in his elbow.

"(The Bills) will absolutely exercise caution here," the network's Tom Pelissero clarified.

Well-traveled veteran Case Keenum is the only other quarterback on the Bills' active roster while longtime Bills backup Matt Barkley lingers on the practice squad. ... with Bills Mafia hoping that while they might get spotted in practice, they stay in ballcaps on Sunday.

