Josh Allen - 'I'm a Football Player!' - Makes NFL History With TDs at Patriots

The Buffalo Bills topped the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, even though the team stumbled out of the gates early on, which we will detail below.

But in the end, and this is notable in the sense that Josh Allen continues to demonstrate a knack for fighting through adversity.

Slow start? OK? But in the end?

Allen is the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 passing TDs and five rushing TDs.

To do that, he's often had to put himself in harm's way, something he was asked about once again after this win to push Buffalo to 9-3.

“There’s been a lot of talk about that,'' he said. "I’m not gonna lie. But I’m a football player.”

Now, to that slow start ...

After scoring just a field goal on its opening drive, Buffalo allowed a touchdown to cornerback Marcus Jones on the team's second defensive possession. Jones scored on a 48-yard screen pass from Mac Jones on his first offensive snap of the season.

But the Bills buckled up after allowing the big play.

Buffalo responded with a pair of touchdown drives, the first to Stefon Diggs - his 10th of the season - and the second to Gabe Davis as Josh Allen walked the tight rope on the sidelines to make the pass.

The Bills were in Patriots' territory inside the two-minute warning with a chance to score again, but Allen fumbled the ball after a strip-sack from linebacker Josh Uche. New England kicker Nick Folk attempted a 48-yard field goal, but it hit the crossbar to keep it a two-score game.

With the touchdowns, the Bills built a cushion against the Patriots and with Allen's two TD passes in their pocket, cruised to a win - their first, oddly, inside the AFC East.

