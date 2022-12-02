Bills WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Combine For 10th TD at Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have found the end zone once again on Thursday night at New England.

On the first play of the second quarter, the Bills retook the lead after quarterback Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for a touchdown to go up 10-7.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

Diggs' touchdown capped off a nine-play, 82-yard drive that lasted 4:50. Rookie running back James Cook got a lot of work on the drive. Out of the 82 yards gained, 47 came from Cook. Nearly two weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns, Cook ran for a season-high 86 yards on 11 carries. Cook's work set up the touchdown reception to Diggs.

Diggs is now tied for second place in the league with 10 receiving touchdowns alongside Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce holds the league lead with 12. Since coming to Buffalo, Diggs and Allen have connected for 20 touchdowns, 10 in each season.

The Bills were able to keep the Patriots from scoring on the ensuing drive, forcing a three-and-out from Mac Jones and the New England offense to get the ball back in great field position for the first full offensive possession in the second quarter.

The Bills hold a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

