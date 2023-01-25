Bills QB Josh Allen Named MVP Finalist, Joining Mahomes, Burrow & 2 Others

Quarterback Josh Allen was once again a driving force for the success of the Buffalo Bills this season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named a finalist for the NFL's Most Valuable Player, the league announced Wednesday.

Allen is one of five finalists, joining an elite group that features fellow quarterbacks like Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts. Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is the other finalist for MVP after leading the league in receiving yards this season.

While leading the Bills to a 13-3 record and an AFC East title, Allen finished seventh in the league in passing yards (4,283) third in passing touchdowns (35) and ninth in completions (359).

Among quarterbacks, Allen finished third in rushing yards (762), fourth in rushing touchdowns (seven) and third in carries (124).

However, Allen also struggled with turnovers. In the regular season, he finished tied for second in interceptions (14) and fumbles (eight), though he only lost two of those cough-ups.

Allen and the Bills were unable to overcome the MVP-caliber talent of Burrow and the Bengals in Sunday's AFC Divisional, as Cincinnati cruised by Buffalo for a 27-10 win to advance to the AFC Championship.

While Allen clearly had an impressive season, the likes of Mahomes, Burrow and Hurts might make his run toward winning MVP too steep of a hill to climb in what is as deep a race as any.

