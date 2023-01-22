Stefon Diggs unleashed his frustration at Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills failed against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Stefon Diggs unleashed his frustration in the Buffalo Bills' 27-10 home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals both during the game and after.

During the game? Diggs got in Josh Allen's face.

After the game? Diggs got the heck out of the locker room.

Favored Buffalo failed to put up much of a fight against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday, with the Bills managing but one TD, on an Allen carry. Meanwhile, the vaunted Buffalo passing game was almost non-existent, with Allen unable to manufacture a TD in the air while he completed just 25 of his 42 passes for 265 yards, with an interception.

"We just didn't have it,'' Allen said.

And Diggs? He was non-existent as well, lost somewhere in the Highmark Stadium snow flurries as he didn’t even register a single catch in the big game. Indeed, the only time he was noticeable during the game was when he was caught on camera appearing to bark some angry words and offer up some angry gestures in the face of Allen.

Oh, and after the game? Diggs made a quick exit from the locker room, grabbing his gear and heading off into the Buffalo winter ... and a cold and angry offseason.

Said Allen: "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds. It sucks."

