The Buffalo Bills posted a 2-2 record for the month of November, with wins over the Browns and Lions, and losses to the division foe Jets and the Vikings.

A big part of the two wins and even the OT loss to the Vikings was kicker Tyler Bass.

And now, Bass is being honored by being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month by the NFL. Bass made 12 of 13 field goal attempts and eight of nine extra points in November. His 44 points were a league-high for the month.

Bass was a perfect six-for-six in the win against Cleveland on Nov. 20, including a 56-yarder. Bass was responsible for 19 of the team's 31 points that day.

According to the NFL, Bass was the only player to hit six field goals of at least 40 yards. He was 5-for-5 from 40-plus, and 1-1 from 50-plus.

This is the second player of the month award for Bass, with the last coming in Oct. of 2021.

The 25-year-old Bass was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round, No. 188 overall, from Georgia Southern where he made 54-of-68 field goals over four seasons with the Eagles.

Bass will be in action on Thursday night as the Bills travel to Foxboro to face the division-rival New England Patriots.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.