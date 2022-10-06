Barf-alo Bills? Josh Allen Tells Von Miller ‘Weirdest’ Tradition

The Buffalo Bills' modern fortunes may have shifted not on the turf of Highmark Stadium, but rather in the bathroom in the visitors' locker room at Ford Field.

It's perhaps an unsung, if not particularly unsanitary, chapter of the exhilarating ride that has been quarterback Josh Allen's professional career. Allen has transformed himself into not only Buffalo's franchise face but as one of the league's top quarterbacks.

A simple session of blowing chunks might have triggered the transformation.

Appearing on defensive teammate Von Miller's "VonCast," Allen explained that he often endures a "gaggy" sensation in the final hours and minutes before kickoff. He'd ignore the problem during his rookie season of 2018, carrying on his usual routine from the University of Wyoming, opting to dry heave throughout the games instead. While Allen had a somewhat productive rookie season, there was perhaps nothing to suggest he was ready to take the NFL by storm.

Going into his sophomore campaign, Allen explained, he opted to experiment during the preseason: when the Bills battled the Detroit Lions in a summer exhibition, Allen excused himself to the men's room and let loose. When he was able to get through the contest heave-free, he knew he had to make it a tradition.

"I was just like, you know what, I'm just going try it. I threw up," Allen said in the meaningful pregame. "In that game, I didn't have any of those symptoms, like it was just like the weirdest thing. So I was like, I'm just going to have to start doing this from now on."

Being "a little stitious" rather than superstitious ... channeling his in Michael Scott from the American adaptation of "The Office" ... Allen has kept the tradition alive and the Bills have embarked upon a new period of prosperity: their active three-year postseason streak is their longest since six consecutive appearances between 1988 and 1993 and Allen has established himself as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in recent memory. Allen said some teammates have joined him in the relative puke party seeking similar good fortunes.

The quarterback has no scientific explanation for why it works. All he knows is that it works, as the Bills are 37-16 since the 2019 regular season kicked off.

"I don't know, it's just, it's something that I do," Allen said. "I tried to convince myself that it's ... something primal ... hungry warriors gonna fight harder. It's my body telling me (to) get this up, so you can go out there and fight harder."

The tradition will likely continue on Sunday when the Bills battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at home (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

