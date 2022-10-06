Josh Allen: 3 Words for Bills QB via Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin; Not Ranked No. 1 in NFL?

It may surprise some to learn that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not the No. 1 ranked passer in the NFL's latest QB Index.

After all, Allen's Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC, and if it's not for a wildly out-of-character loss to the Miami Dolphins, they'd be one of just two undefeated teams in the entire league.

Even with the loss, Buffalo is one of just eight NFL teams to breach the 100 points scored mark, and the only AFC squad to surrender less than 60.

Of course, the limited opposing scoring doesn't have entirely to do with Allen, although putting up such a high amount of points on offense creates advantages for the Bills' defense.

"Allen carved out a personal best on Sunday, authoring the largest comeback of his starry career with a 17-point return-from-the-wilderness act against Baltimore," wrote NFL.com while placing Allen as the second-best quarterback in this week's index rankings. "His headiest play came on the team’s game-sealing drive, with Allen plowing for a first down on second-and-2 from Baltimore's 3. A score would have given Lamar Jackson nearly two minutes to work with, but Allen wisely tumbled to the wet grass, allowing Buffalo to drain the clock and set up a game-winning field goal that left Ravens corner Marcus Peters in a tizzy."

High praise for second-best. So who was first?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

This week's index ranking broke a three-week run by Allen as the NFL's top quarterback, but he's been no worse than third in any of the weeks thus far.

A home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend provides another opportunity for Allen and the Bills to flex their talents.

And a chance for Allen to regain his seat at the top of the league's quarterback group.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.