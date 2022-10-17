MVP Favorite? Bills QB Josh Allen Running Away from Patrick Mahomes & NFL

There is not a more electric or valuable player in the NFL right now than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a "revenge game" on Sunday, Allen and the Bills moved to 5-1 with a 24-20 victory. Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while also making highlight-reel plays with his legs.

Now, Allen seems to be running away from the competition in a race for MVP honors.

As it currently sits, Allen has +150 odds to win MVP according to FanDuel, best in the NFL by a noticeable margin (Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sits at second with +450 odds).

Allen currently leads the league in passing yards (1,980), is tied for the lead in passing touchdowns (17) with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and also leads the league in passes of 40+ yards. Meanwhile, Allen ranks second among all starting quarterbacks in passer rating (109.1) and yards per attempt (8.3), behind only Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in both.

The stats are there, but MVP campaigns usually include trademark wins and statement performances as well. What's a bigger statement than a "revenge victory" against the team who eliminated you from the playoffs the previous season?

The Bills’ 42-36 Divisional round loss to the Chiefs last year still lives in the nightmares of "Bills Mafia" everywhere. However, Sunday offered some calming of those night terrors, as Allen continues his dominant hold of the NFL MVP race.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.