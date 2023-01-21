Bills vs. Bengals: Joe Mixon Angry at ‘Disrespectful S*** by NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it quite clear that they don't see themselves as underdogs against the Buffalo Bills. So when Bengals running back Joe Mixon heard that tickets for a potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship were already being sold, the reaction was a bit expected.

This kind of confidence has remained strong throughout the Bengals' locker room even when the two teams were set to meet at Paycor Stadium in Week 17. But the health scare of Bills safety Damar Hamlin caused the game to be cancelled, which resulted in the NFL coming up with the scenario that would put the AFC Championship at a neutral site in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And running back Joe Mixon, who has established that the Bengals see themselves as the "big dog," is once again making sure his voice is heard after news surfaced that number of ticket sales for the potential neutral-site AFC title game in Atlanta have already topped 50,000 despite the matchup having yet to be set.

“To be honest, it’s disrespectful, but we’re not worried about that (expletive),” Mixon said. “We got a game to play on Sunday, right? So you can’t count us out. We’re going to go out there on Sunday and we’re going to do what the hell we got to do to come back with that W. And then we’re going to see what they’re talking about."

The neutral-site AFC title could be a scenario no more if the Kansas City Chiefs fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

But regardless of who the winner of Buffalo-Cincinnati will have to play, Mixon and the Bengals hardly seem to be losing the massive chip on their shoulder that only grew after the recent ticket news.

The Bills and Bengals kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

