Bills Mafia gives nearly $200,000 to organization in Keon Coleman's hometown
Bills Mafia’s passion is matched only by its generosity, this demonstrated time and time again through the fanbase’s various charitable endeavors over the years.
The group’s graciousness-rooted compassion first manifested in late 2017 when the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 17 contest, their win allowing the Buffalo Bills to sneak into the playoffs and break their 17-year postseason drought. The Buffalo faithful displayed their appreciation by donating more than $400,000 to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, the contributions mainly coming in increments of $17.
And Bills Mafia has donated significant sums of money to various football-adjacent causes in years since, with thousands of fans donating to foundations backed by the likes of Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Josh Allen, to name a few. The fanbase has donated over a million dollars, in all, a testament to both their passion and compassion.
The fandom has recently donated en masse to a new cause, this time in honor of rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman. According to WBEN’s Lucas Buckley, over 800 members of Bills Mafia have donated to Hope for Opelousas, a non-profit based in Coleman’s hometown that is “working to stop the cycle of poverty” in the city “through enrichment programming for youth and families, and providing opportunities for people to serve one another.” The fanbase has raised over $180,000 for the foundation as of the time of publication.
"I just wanna say thank you," Hope for Opelousas Executive Director Loren Carriere told Buckley. "Never would've thought I'd be part of the 'Mafia'! I didn't even know Bills Mafia existed until now. But it's a super sweet connection and it gives us a lot of joy to know that our boy is in such a wonderful place with wonderful people."
The donations have come throughout the month of May. Coleman and his family, per Buckey, took part in the organization's programs in their youth.
According to the Hope for Opelousas website, 45.2% of the city’s residents live in poverty. You can read more about their programs here; if you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.
Coleman has not yet stepped onto a football field in front of the Buffalo faithful, but his impact on them is already evident. With these donations, Bills Mafia is hoping to make a similar impact within his hometown.