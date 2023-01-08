How long would it take the Buffalo Bills to funnel the Damar Hamlin-inspired events of the week into competitiveness back on the football field in Week 18 against the Patriots? All of 14 seconds ...

At some point, eventually, the Buffalo Bills would be required to funnel the Damar Hamlin-inspired events of the week into competitiveness back on the football field.

That point took 14 seconds.

The final pre-playoffs Week 18 outcome is not unimportant; the visiting New England Patriots, performing for a postseason chance, were inspired, too.

But a memory that might stick long after the final score here is recalled: Nyheim Hines taking the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

"OMFG!'' exclaimed Hamlin via social media from his University of Cincinnati Health Center hospital bed.

"This is almost fate!'' screamed CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo on the national telecast.

"CHILLS'' read the Buffalo Bills official Twitter account.

Oh, and later, in the midst of some ups and down, including a pair of Buffalo turnovers ...

Hines fixed it all.

Hines did it again.

Hines is the first player in Bills history to score on two kickoffs in one outing and he's only the 11th player to ever do that in the NFL.

CHILLS, indeed.

The Bills have endured a great deal this year, including the death of Dawson Knox' brother in August, community leadership in the aftermath of a mass shooting, a frightening Week 2 hospitalization of Dane Jackson, a game moved due to a blizzard in which dozens of Buffalo-area lives were lost, and the shocking scene on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

His recovery has been uplifting; ''I love you boys,'' Hamlin told the team in a Friday conference call, and the Hamlin family expressed its desire for the Bills to "charge forward.''

Team leader Josh Allen was asked if he believed they were emotionally ready to do that?

''I do,'' Allen said.

Allen finished 19 of 31 for 254 yards and three TDs for the Bills - to Stefon Diggs (who had 104 receiving yards on seven catches), Dawson Knox and just-called-up John Brown - who move to 13-3.

The Patriots (8-9) countered with QB Mac Jones' three TD passes - but the Bills also stole a trio of interceptions.

Buffalo had already clinched its third consecutive AFC East title and a playoff berth, with New England coming in fueled by football inspiration: A Patriots win would've clinched their 13th playoff berth in 14 seasons.

Instead, New England is out ... and it's all warm-and-fuzzy in Buffalo.

''It kind of makes you, respectfully, chuckle a little about about what we've dealt with,'' McDermott said this week.



Yes, the Buffalo Bills can finally chuckle. And breath a sign of relief.

