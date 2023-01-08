Bills WATCH: Nyheim Hines 'Unreal,' Gets 2nd Return TD vs. Patriots

Nyheim Hines is doing some unbelievable things during a game that just means more for the Buffalo Bills.

Lighting has struck twice before.

But what Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is doing on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium needs a new kind of saying.

After Hines took the opening kickoff of the game 96 yards for an emotional touchdown that marked Buffalo's first play since safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday, he did it for a second time in the third quarter, this time going 101 yards to the house.

"Is this for real?" CBS play-by-play annoucer Jim Nantz said as Hines high-stepped his way into end zone.

While Hines' first return touchdown was impactful in its timeliness due to the emotions, his second gave the Bills a 21-17 lead in the third quarter after the offense had turned it over twice in quick succession.

Hamlin continued his live tweeting of the game as he watches for his hospital bed in Cincinnati.

"HINES FREE," he wrote.

At the time of Hines' second return touchdown, he had 197 return yards compared to just 153 yards of offense for Buffalo.

Hines, who joined the Bills after the team acquired him in a mid-season trade with the Indianapolis Colts, has now delivered one of the most memorable performances in franchise history.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.