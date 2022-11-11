The Buffalo Bills made two big injury decisions as of Friday morning, with the biggest decision yet to come. …

And now there is official word there as well

The status of quarterback Josh Allen has had Bills Mafia biting its collective nails headed into a pivotal home matchup Sunday against the streaking Minnesota Vikings (7-1).

Looks like the nervousness will have to continue for another day, as the team was calling the QB not only "day-to-day'' despite missing the last two days of practice, but instead, basically, "hour-to-hour.''

And now?

The Bills officially list Allen as “questionable” after he practiced in a limited capacity today.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poyer and Greg Rousseau have been ruled out for Sunday.

Buffalo had released its Thursday injury report and listed some key players as DNPs, including Allen. He had missed a second straight practice following the elbow injury he suffered in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, which saw Allen take an awkward hit to his upper body while in the throwing motion.

The Bills could be without their franchise quarterback for Sunday, instead relying on veteran backup Case Keenum in Allen’s potential absence.

But “questionable” beats “doubtful” and “out.”

But along with Allen, here’s who else was absent from Thursday’s session along with other situations ... with updates to come from the Friday workout later today ...

DNP:

- QB Josh Allen

- DB Kaiir Elam

- DB Jordan Poyer

- LB Tremaine Edmunds

- DE Greg Rousseau

FULL PRACTICE:

- LB Matt Milano

- C Mitch Morse

- OL David Quessenberry

- DB Cam Lewis

- DB Dane Jackson

- OT Spencer Brown

Seeing full practice for Milano, who missed Sunday’s game against the Jets with an oblique injury, is a welcome sight for a Buffalo defense that will desperately need its do-it-all linebacker against a talented Minnesota offense.

Again, the team will provide additional injury updates this weekend before the Vikings and Bills kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

