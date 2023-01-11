Madden 23 to Remove CPR Celebration in Wake of Bills' Damar Hamlin Incident

The virtual celebration has been labeled insensitive in wake of the situation surrounding the Buffalo Bills defender.

The "Madden NFL" franchise is nixing one of its more popular virtual celebrations out of respect for the situation surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

A spokesperson from developer EA Sports has disclosed to TMZ that a celebration where its pixelated players mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will be removed from the next update of "Madden NFL 23." The life of Hamlin, who has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home following his cardiac arrest episode on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati was reportedly saved when Buffalo assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR before he was removed from the field in an ambulance.

The update is expected to occur "in the next few days."

Hamlin's situation has raised awareness of CPR technique and education and Kellington and the rest of the Bills' medical staff were recognized for their efforts in Cincinnati prior to the team's Week 18 showdown against the New England Patriots.

The removal of the celebration, unfortunately and unintentionally, coincides with an incident in Pittsburgh where Steelers defenders engaged in a similar CPR-style celebration following a sack during their own Sunday win over Cleveland. Though the unit has engaged in the celebration long before the Hamlin incident, many found it to be in bad taste. One of the participants, linebacker Alex Highsmith, has since apologized for his participation in the celebration.

Away from the confines of "Madden," the real Bills (13-3) return to action on Sunday afternoon, battling the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoffs (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

