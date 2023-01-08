Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL

The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.

Sometimes, it's OK to bend the rules.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday and has spent the week fighting for his life, has a contract that contains a standard "split'' clause designed to pay him at a lower rate.

But in light of his situation, the four-year $3.64 million agreement has been subjected to an adjustment, so despite the fact that he was placed on IR this week, Buffalo has (per NFL Network) worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full.

The gesture is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Hamlin, 24, who posted to Instagram on Saturday as he continues to recover in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"When you put real love out into world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin wrote. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We (brought) the world back together behind this. If you know me, you know this only gonna make me stronger. On a long road, keep praying for me!"

Hamlin's words of love and encouragement less than a week after sustaining a life-threatening medical scare is a miracle considering the fear the entire league felt after Monday's events.

Hamlin woke on Wednesday and asked in writing if the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, Hamlin wasn't able to awaken to good news of a Bills win, as his health took precedent over a football game that quickly took a backseat before being postponed and eventually cancelled altogether. Instead, his incredible fortune was through hearing the life-changing news that he was alive despite being without a pulse at one point when being surrounded by medical personnel on the field.

More than $7 million has been donated to his GoFundMe page originally designed as a modest toy drive for underprivileged kids.

But he'll now be able to watch as his playoff-bound Bills (12-3) host the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

