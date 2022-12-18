Bills Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary Set Up Josh Allen TD, Lead 7-6 As Dolphins Answer

The Buffalo Bills are locked in a prime-time AFC East divisional battle with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal matchup in Week 15 at Highmark Stadium.

While snow was expected to fall well into the game, the weather conditions are relatively pleasant in Orchard Park, New York.

Still, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills realized that the quick game, combined with significant yards after the catch, were the key

Allen led the Bills on a four-play, 75-yard drive in less than two minutes for their first score of the night. The Bills quarterback found tight end Dawson Knox to the right for a 45-yard gain. The 28-year-old showcased his toughness and athleticism on the play, taking Buffalo to the Miami 27-yard line.

On the ensuing play, running back Devin Singletary gained 13 yards, taking a short right pass to set up the Bills inside Miami's red zone.

Allen capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown strike to tight end Quintin Morris, putting the Bills on top 7-3.

However, Miami was not to be denied their chance to find the end zone.

Form their own 25 yard-line, Miami running back Raheem Mostert showcased his blazing speed, rushing for a 67-yard gain to the Bills 4-yard line. Following a pair of costly drops from receivers Tyreek Hill and Trent Sherfield, Miami settled for Jason Sanders' 21-yard field goal, his second of the night.

Buffalo maintains a 7-6 lead as the teams enter the second quarter.

