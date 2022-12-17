‘Snow Bowl’ Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch (Along with Weather) in Week 15

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 of the 2022 season, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to clinch their fourth straight playoff appearance, and a third-consecutive AFC East division title as they prepare to face off against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, Dec. 17 in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. … and the weather is a “thing.”

The Bills are also seeking a bit of revenge. The two teams faced off in Week3, with the Dolphins earning the 21-19 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Dolphins.

Though many of the Buffalo’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Bills take the field against the Dolphins.

Dawson Knox

With a lake effect snow warning encompassing much of Western New York this weekend, the downfield vertical game for both teams is likely to be kept to a minimum.

As a result, tight end Dawson Knox may be Josh Allen’s best option for short-yardage, contested catches. Knox caught four of seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 win over the New York Jets. The 28-year-old showcased his athleticism by somersaulting into the end zone for the 24-yard score in the final minute of the first half for the game's first points. The tight end finished the game by leading the Bills in targets, catches and receiving yards, in addition to scoring the team's only touchdown through the air. As both the weather and an aggressive Dolphins defense may complicate moving the football through the air, Knox may be poised for a big game in prime time.

Devin Singletary

Should the passing game be restricted to short completions, the Bills rushers will take center stage. Allen is Buffalo’s most prolific runner, leading the team with six rushing touchdowns. However, Miami’s defensive front is expected to do all they can to contain the potential MVP candidate. As a result, Singletary may see a significant increase in carries He rushed eight times for 39 yards and caught one of two targets for four yards against the Jets. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey may look to combat the snowy conditions by dialing up options for Singletary in the backfield passing game in second/third-and-short situations — taking full advantage of his ability to force missed tackles as a receiver, as well as on the ground.

Matt Milano

Despite questions surrounding his availability due to a knee injury, Milano will suit up against the Dolphins. The Boston College product did not practice on either Tuesday or Wednesday, yet returned on Friday in a limited capacity. Still, Milano’s knee has positively progressed enough for him to play. The 28-year-old led the team with nine tackles and two passes defensed in Week 14. His presence in the middle of Buffalo’s defense will allow the Bills’ to stack the box more effectively and allow their formidable front seven to win key battles at the line of scrimmage. With Miami expected to ride the ground game to mitigate the effects of the weather, Milano may have an impact on all three levels of the defense on Saturday night.

