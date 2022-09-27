'Keep It Up!' QB Tom Brady Offers Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Hilarious Tantrum Advice

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went viral for the wrong reason this weekend as his Buffalo Bills offense failed to secure enough time for a potential game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins.

While Dorsey said his post-defeat tantrum is "something I'm going to learn from and make sure to correct moving forward,” there's at least one other person in the NFL who actually appreciated his behavior.

That man is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"I thought it was pretty impressive," Brady said of Dorsey's tantrum. "It looked like a little trademark infringement based on my prior week ... But I like the passion, Ken, keep it up."

Brady's sideline behavior has become almost as notable as his on-field performances as of late - especially in Week 2 when he smashed no fewer than two tablets on the sideline during his team's comeback win over the New Orleans Saints.

"Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way," Brady said of his behavior in the Superdome. "And obviously that's the reason things weren't going great, so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet."

Brady has taken some criticism for his tablet-smashing tendencies recently, and an NFL memo even reportedly went out prior to Week 3 warning of potential punishments for similar behavior around the league.

Apparently, that message was forgotten in the heat of the moment by Dorsey.

While the league is unappreciative of Dorsey for his own tablet-involved fit of rage, the Bills' offensive coordinator already has the seal of approval from Brady in his pocket.

But we're sure Dorsey would happily trade a win in exchange for Brady's empathy at the moment.

